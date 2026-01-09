© 2026 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
'One in a Million' MAXIMILIEN chats wrestling and classic film with the Front Row Network

By Brandon Davis
Published January 9, 2026 at 11:26 AM CST

Brandon is thrilled to welcome "One in a Million" Maximilien to the Front Row. Maximilien is a true storyteller who is one of the fastest-rising stars on the indy wrestling scene. The two chat about his origins as a fan while also finding a career in screenwriting and acting. Maximilien also discusses his passion for character and storytelling within professional wrestling. Brandon and Maximilien also have a shared love of classic film and chat about everything from westerns to essential Hitchcock.

Community Voices 2025 Film
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
See stories by Brandon Davis
