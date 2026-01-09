'One in a Million' MAXIMILIEN chats wrestling and classic film with the Front Row Network

Brandon is thrilled to welcome "One in a Million" Maximilien to the Front Row. Maximilien is a true storyteller who is one of the fastest-rising stars on the indy wrestling scene. The two chat about his origins as a fan while also finding a career in screenwriting and acting. Maximilien also discusses his passion for character and storytelling within professional wrestling. Brandon and Maximilien also have a shared love of classic film and chat about everything from westerns to essential Hitchcock.