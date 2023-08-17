UPDATE: NPR Illinois 89.3 WIPA Pittsfield continues to be off-air due to issue on upper tower

You may have noticed silence when you’ve tuned into 89.3 FM recently.

We haven’t been able to diagnose the problem from the ground. There clearly is an issue with the Griggsville transmission. We have contacted a crew to assess the antenna and transmission line on the tower to let us know what’s going on with the 89.3 FM signal.

Unfortunately, it takes a specialized crew to climb that 500-foot tower. Those crews are in high demand and they are not local, so we have to wait until they have the time and capacity to travel to us.

We hoped the crew would be here this week, but due to weather affecting their prior commitments, that did not happen. We are now tentatively scheduled to have the tower assessed the week of August 21.

These technical issues are frustrating, primarily because we want to keep you informed. You depend on the reporting and programming you hear on 89.3, and we are working hard to get back on the air.

As we work to fix the problem, please listen to our web stream at nprillinois.org. If you’re driving, try to tune into the 91.9 FM stream to catch the Springfield-based signal.

Please reach out if I can answer any questions or concerns at engage@nprillinois.org or call 217-206-6403. Thank you for using NPR Illinois and for your patience.