NPR Illinois assesses the future of public media as Congress votes to cut CPB funding

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner ,
Randy EcclesKate McKenzie
Published July 18, 2025 at 5:08 PM CDT
NPR Illinois 50th anniversary group portrait of the staff in their production booths, photographed Wednesday, July 11, 2025.
Clayton Stalter/Clay Stalter
/
UIS Marketing
NPR Illinois 50th anniversary group portrait of the staff in their production booths, photographed Wednesday, July 11, 2025.

Congress has voted to cut $1.1 billion in federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). The CPB has long supported public radio and television stations, including NPR and PBS. What does this mean for member stations like NPR Illinois? Randy Eccles, General Manager of NPR Illinois, and Kate McKenzie, Director of Development, sit down with Bea Bonner to discuss the impact of the funding loss and what the future holds for public media.
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
Kate McKenzie
Springfield
