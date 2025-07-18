NPR Illinois assesses the future of public media as Congress votes to cut CPB funding

Congress has voted to cut $1.1 billion in federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). The CPB has long supported public radio and television stations, including NPR and PBS. What does this mean for member stations like NPR Illinois? Randy Eccles, General Manager of NPR Illinois, and Kate McKenzie, Director of Development, sit down with Bea Bonner to discuss the impact of the funding loss and what the future holds for public media.