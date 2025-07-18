State Week: Tariffs and politics

The latest tariff deadline is fast approaching. President Trump has backed of extended dates previously. We discuss the impact the waiting game is having on Illinois businesses and government.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza has announced she won't seek reelection. Mendoza is possibly considering a run for Chicago mayor. We talk about the political jockeying in the state that's already underway.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Crain's Chicago Business columnist Greg Hinz.