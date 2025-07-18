© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Week: Tariffs and politics

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Greg HinzCharles N. Wheeler III
Published July 18, 2025 at 12:41 PM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

The latest tariff deadline is fast approaching. President Trump has backed of extended dates previously. We discuss the impact the waiting game is having on Illinois businesses and government.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza has announced she won't seek reelection. Mendoza is possibly considering a run for Chicago mayor. We talk about the political jockeying in the state that's already underway.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Crain's Chicago Business columnist Greg Hinz.

Tags
Government & Politics IPRState Week
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Greg Hinz
Greg Hinz is a politics and columnist for Crain's Chicago Business.
See stories by Greg Hinz
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Related Stories