Some governors continue to call for the education secretary to unfreeze grant funding |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 18, 2025 at 7:19 AM CDT
  • Twenty-four states and the District of Columbia have joined a lawsuit to force the freeze on education funding to be lifted
  • Low income students in Illinois don't see m to make as much as others even if they have the same college degree
  • Illinois public media leaders bracing for a world without any federal funding
  • Financial network CNBC out with its latest Best States for Business
  • A single zip code in the Metro East did not make into the expansion to compensate individuals for radiation exposure
