The Illinois Department of Corrections is switching to a new health care provider | First Listen
- Contract negotiations with the Department of Corrections health care provider stalled, so a new one will be taking over
- The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the end of hundreds of grants aimed at diversity, equity and inclusion last month
- The Illinois Head Start Association and other early childhood education groups are suing the Trump Administration
- Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza won't seek reelection