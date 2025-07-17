© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Illinois Department of Corrections is switching to a new health care provider | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 17, 2025 at 6:36 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Contract negotiations with the Department of Corrections health care provider stalled, so a new one will be taking over
  • The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the end of hundreds of grants aimed at diversity, equity and inclusion last month
  • The Illinois Head Start Association and other early childhood education groups are suing the Trump Administration
  • Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza won't seek reelection
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
