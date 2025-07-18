Here's how much federal funding Illinois and Missouri public media stations will lose
Illinois and Missouri public media stations stand to lose about $20.5 million annually as the result of the federal rescission package.
The House of Representatives voted 216-213 early Friday morning to pass the package. No Democrat voted for the package, with all yes votes coming from Republicans.
The Senate passed the package early Thursday morning, with a vote of 51-48. The legislation now goes to President Donald Trump, and he is expected to sign it.
The rescission package claws back funding from this year and next year that Congress had already appropriated.
In addition to funds for public media, the package also strips out billions of dollars in foreign aid.
According to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, Missouri has 11 radio stations and four television stations that receive federal funding through grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Meanwhile, Illinois has nine radio stations, three television stations and three dual licensees that receive federal funding.
The numbers below are self-reported from stations or are from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Numbers from Illinois are from fiscal year 24 and for fiscal year 25 from Missouri. Stations without reported numbers have not yet responded; the story will be updated as information comes in.
The percentages below are estimates.
Missouri
NPR member stations
KBIA, Columbia
CPB Radio Community Service Grant Amount: $245,535
Percentage of Budget: 10%
KCUR, Kansas City
CPB Radio Community Service Grant Amount: $480,707
Percentage of Budget: 5%
KRCU, Cape Girardeau
KRCU also has broadcasting stations in Farmington and Ellsinore.
CPB Radio Community Service Grant Amount: $150,000
Percentage of Budget: 25%
KSMU, Springfield
CPB Radio Community Service Grant Amount: $166,851
Percentage of Budget: About 10%
KTBG, Kansas City
KTBG is non-commercial NPR music radio for Kansas City. It is owned by Kansas City PBS.
CPB Radio Community Service Grant Amount: $100,000
Percentage of Budget: 9%
KXCV, Maryville
CPB Radio Community Service Grant Amount: $197,000
Percentage of Budget: 15%
St. Louis Public Radio, St. Louis
St. Louis Public Radio also has broadcasting stations in Rolla and Quincy, Illinois.
CPB Radio Community Service Grant Amount: $575,000
Percentage of Budget: 6.2%
Community radio stations
KDHX, St. Louis
In June, a judge approved the sale of KDHX's broadcast license to Gateway Creative Media, an evangelical Christian nonprofit that operates other radio stations in St. Louis.
KJLU, Jefferson City
KKFI, Kansas City
CPB Radio Community Service Grant Amount: $85,057
Percentage of Budget: 10%
KOPN, Columbia
CPB Radio Community Service Grant Amount: $105,561
Percentage of Budget: 27%
PBS affiliate stations
Kansas City PBS, Kansas City
CPB Television Community Service Grant Amount: $1.7 million
Percentage of budget: 13%
KMOS-TV, Warrensburg
CPB Television Community Service Grant Amount: Between $900,000 and $1 million
Percentage of budget: 40%
Nine PBS, St. Louis
CPB Television Community Service Grant Amount: $1.8 million
Percentage of budget: 13%
Ozarks Public Television, Springfield
CPB Television Community Service Grant Amount: $1,144,900
Percentage of budget: 33%
Illinois
NPR member stations
WNIJ (Northern Public Radio), Dekalb
CPB grant: $244,649
Percentage of budget: About 12%
WVIK (Quad Cities NPR), Rock Island
CPB grant: $137,195
Percentage of budget: 13%
WUIS, Springfield
CPB grant: $201,508.00
Percentage of budget: 12%
WGLT, Normal
CPB grant: $162,295
Percentage of budget: 10%
WCBU, Peoria
CPB grant: $115,319
Percentage of budget: 15%
WBEZ (Chicago Public Media), Chicago
CPB grant: $1,505,856
Percentage of budget: 6%
WIUM (Tri-States Public Radio), Macomb
CPB grant: $175,482
Percentage of budget: 17%
Community radio stations
WDCB, Glen Ellyn
CPB grant: $129,494
Percentage of budget: 8%
WGVV, Rock Island
CPB grant: $145,637
Percentage of budget: 42%
*based on FY 2023 figures*
PBS affiliate stations
WTTW, Chicago
CPB grant: $3,550,053
Percentage of budget: 11%
WTVP, Peoria
CPB grant: $928,185
Percentage of budget: 30%
*based on FY 2023 figures*
WQPT, Moline
CPB grant: $825,664
Percentage of budget: 50%
Dual-licensees
WSIU, Carbondale
CPB grant: $1,437,192
Percentage of budget: 24%
WILL (Illinois Public Media), Urbana
CPB grant: $1,384,254
Percentage of budget: 20%
WEIU, Charleston
CPB grant: $796,937
Percentage of budget: About 80%
Correction: The U.S. Senate passed the bill by a vote of 51-48. An earlier version of this story had the vote as 51-50.
