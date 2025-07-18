State health agency ensures 988 LGBTQ+ youth services will continue

The Illinois Department of Human Services [IDHS] will continue providing specialized suicide prevention services for LGBTQ+ youth through Illinois’ 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, despite recent federal funding cuts to the service.

988 call centers are funded by IDHS. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA, announced last month it was terminating federal funding used to hire specialized counselors trained in suicide prevention for specialized populations such as veterans or gay and lesbian youth.

In McLean County, PATH Crisis Center is one such call center serving nine counties in Central Illinois. In an IDHS press release issued Thursday, PATH CEO Adam Carter said the loss of LGBTQ+ services "is not just a policy change."

"For many, speaking to someone who shared their identity was the difference between staying silent and reaching out. This is a matter of life and death," Carter said. “At PATH, we remain steadfast in our commitment to every caller."

SAMHSA's decision to end that funding took effect July 17, which raised concern among county health officials.

According to IDHS, LGBTQ+ young people are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide compared to their peers. The LGBTQ+ youth subnetwork of the 988 Lifeline supports more than 1,600 calls and 600 chats or texts every month.

“The Trump Administration’s decision to end these specialized services is a cruel reversal of proven practices,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement. “Unequivocally, in Illinois, we stand side by side with each member of the LGBTQIA+ community, including transgender, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming youth. If you need help and you call 988, you’ll be met with the compassion, competence and respect.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call, text or chat with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.