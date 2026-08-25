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An environmental group says growth in data centers is slowing Illinois' renewable energy goals | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 25, 2026 at 6:18 AM CDT
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  • The Illinois Environmental Council says the state is already behind its pace to reach its target to be carbon-free by 2050
  • A new state law will help patients get medications they need to manage pain after surgival procedures
  • Illinois State Police and the FBI announced this weekend that may have a new lead in the 1992 murder of a 21-year-old college student
  • A former southern Illinois teacher's aide faces two counts of sexual exploitation of a child
  • The Kidzeum of Health and Science in Springfield has secured a nearly $150,000 grant from the National Science Foundation
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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