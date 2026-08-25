An environmental group says growth in data centers is slowing Illinois' renewable energy goals | First Listen
- The Illinois Environmental Council says the state is already behind its pace to reach its target to be carbon-free by 2050
- A new state law will help patients get medications they need to manage pain after surgival procedures
- Illinois State Police and the FBI announced this weekend that may have a new lead in the 1992 murder of a 21-year-old college student
- A former southern Illinois teacher's aide faces two counts of sexual exploitation of a child
- The Kidzeum of Health and Science in Springfield has secured a nearly $150,000 grant from the National Science Foundation