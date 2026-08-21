Republicans talk up their messaging on their day at the Illinois State Fair | First Listen
- Republicans unified in their messaging to work together to beat Democrats
- Republicans speak out against Democrat House Speaker Emmanuel "Chris" Welch following harassment allegations against another one of his staff members
- A federal judge is considering a retrial of two of the so-called "ComEd Four"
- Ball Chatham school administrators deal with two security incidents during the first week of school
- Carlinville is among 25 communities up for Hallmark's Merriest Christmas Towns
- NASCAR is making a detour from downtown Chicago