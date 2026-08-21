© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Republicans talk up their messaging on their day at the Illinois State Fair | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 21, 2026 at 6:13 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Republicans unified in their messaging to work together to beat Democrats
  • Republicans speak out against Democrat House Speaker Emmanuel "Chris" Welch following harassment allegations against another one of his staff members
  • A federal judge is considering a retrial of two of the so-called "ComEd Four"
  • Ball Chatham school administrators deal with two security incidents during the first week of school
  • Carlinville is among 25 communities up for Hallmark's Merriest Christmas Towns
  • NASCAR is making a detour from downtown Chicago
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories