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Illinois Democrats tout their candidates for this fall's election at the Illinois State Fair |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 20, 2026 at 8:17 AM CDT
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  • U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Governor JB Pritzker attack Republicans at Governor's Day at the Illinois State Fair
  • Governor Pritzker spared no punches at the Democrat rally at the Illinois State Fair
  • House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch was absent from the Illinois State Fair on Governor's Day
  • Retiring U.S. Senator Dick Durbin receives a sendoff during the fair celebrations
  • Former Illinois lawmaker Jim Oberweis loses a bid for a congressional seat in Florida
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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