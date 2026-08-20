Illinois Democrats tout their candidates for this fall's election at the Illinois State Fair |First Listen
- U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Governor JB Pritzker attack Republicans at Governor's Day at the Illinois State Fair
- Governor Pritzker spared no punches at the Democrat rally at the Illinois State Fair
- House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch was absent from the Illinois State Fair on Governor's Day
- Retiring U.S. Senator Dick Durbin receives a sendoff during the fair celebrations
- Former Illinois lawmaker Jim Oberweis loses a bid for a congressional seat in Florida