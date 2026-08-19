HAIRSPRAY at HOOGLAND CENTER FOR THE ARTS we hear from Sophie Carpenter and Matt Woodson

Sophie Carpenter, who plays Tracy Turnblad, and Matt Woodson, who plays Link Larson.

The Hoogland Center for the Arts is excited to present the smash hit musical HAIRSPRAY on August 21-23 and August 28-30, 2026. The show will be directed by Morgan Kaplan and Andrew Maynerich, with musical direction by Damien Kaplan. The show will be sponsored by Edward Jones, The Ashley Coker Team - The Real Estate Group, and Battery Specialists + Golfs Cars.

The 1950s are out, and change is in the air! Hairspray, winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs.

It's 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire – to dance on the popular "Corny Collins Show." When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob, Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network... all without denting her 'do!

Showtimes: Friday, August 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, August 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, August 23 at 2:00 p.m.; Friday, August 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, August 29 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, August 30 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available by calling (217) 523-2787 or online at hcfta.org (please only buy online tickets from the Hoogland’s official website. Third party ticket sellers will over charge, and in some cases sell fraudulent tickets).

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