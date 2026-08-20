COMPASS FOR KIDS Back to School Brunch 2026 Fundraiser with Brandy Apgar and Christy Freeman Stark

Brandy Apgar and Christy Freeman Stark with COMPASS FOR KIDS speak on the history and impact of this educational resource for underserved kids. BACK TO SCHOOL BRUNCH and volunteering opportunities.

Info from their website below.

This year marks ten years since Compass for Kids officially became a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. What began as a mission to support kids has grown into a community of students, families, volunteers, donors, and partners all working together to help children reach their full potential.

Although Compass for Kids has operated as an independent not-for-profit for the past ten years, our roots go back to 2011. Over the last fifteen years, we have been able to provide mentoring, learning, laughter, and life-changing connections for thousands of children.

Join us as we celebrate our 10-year anniversary milestone!

Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 19, 2026, to celebrate with us at our Annual Back to School Brunch Fundraiser!

Gather with fellow supporters at Erin’s Pavilion for a meaningful morning featuring a delicious brunch buffet, shopping at the Compass marketplace, and inspiring program updates showcasing the past 15 years! This milestone celebration isn’t just about looking back; it’s about fueling the next chapter of empowering young lives.

Your presence and support make all the difference in helping local children navigate toward brighter futures. Tickets are on sale now. Secure yours today and be part of this special celebration!

Date: Saturday, September 19