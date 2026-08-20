Statewide: Changing juvenile detention

Recent state inspections show numerous county-level juvenile detention centers fail to meet state standards. There have also been claims of abuse and lack of oversight. Studies have also shown locking up juveniles can have long-term consequences.

Two new state laws seek to change the system. Peter Medlin speaks with Elizabeth Clarke, founder of the juvenile detention watchdog Juvenile Justice Initiative about the impact the laws could make.

Also:

* Randy Eccles sits down with Chris Valillo and Dennis Stroughmatt to discuss how music reflects the state's history and identity. It's part of our Illinois 250 series.

* Rich Egger reports on changes that have made police squad cars more high tech.

* This Week in Illinois History recalls the launch of the popular TV show Soul Train

Don Cornelius interviews The 5th Dimension on Soul Train in 1974.

* A new exhibit at the Field Museum in Chicago is using the popularity of Pokemon to draw crowds.

* Harvest Public Media's Emma George-Griffin reports due to finances, many farmers are choosing to fix their old equipment instead of buying new.

* January Ha takes us to Galesburg to hear about a woman providing free haircuts to homeless people.

* Colleen Holden explains police departments are finding it difficult to comply with a new law to better accommodate survivors of sexual assault due to a lack of female officers.