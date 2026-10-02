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State Week: The Choate solution

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIBeth Hundsdorfer
Published October 2, 2026 at 12:46 PM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

After reporting that showed abuse and neglect of residents by some staff at the Choate Developmental Center in Anna, the State of Illinois upgraded surveillance in the facility. But now, the Pritzker Administration plans to reduce services and cut the number of workers in half. That would mean about 250 employees losing their jobs. It has brought pushback from politicians and the AFSCME union.

Also, DCFS is struggling to follow laws designed to monitor the safety of children. We also discuss the state's efforts to attract film projects.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' investigative reporter Beth Hundsdorfer.

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Government & Politics IPRState Week
Sean Crawford
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Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
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Beth Hundsdorfer
Beth Hundsdorfer joined the Capitol News Illinois team as a full-time reporter in November 2021.
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