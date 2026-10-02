Statewide: Vaccine skepticism and infectious diseases

More people are opting out of vaccines despite evidence of their safety and effectiveness. Some are wary of the measles vaccine, which had nearly wiped out the disease. More cases are beginning to show up.

An infectious disease expert joins us to discuss what is a healthy level of vaccine skepticism and how to ensure you remain protected.

Also:

* We head out to a girls high school flag football game to see how the newer sport is catching on with young people.

U-High's Melinda Lawrence tries to haul in a pass in a flag football game at Normal Community. (Avery Rawlings/WGLT)

* Jane Carlson takes us to a family reunion at the Bishop Hill Old Settlers' Association annual event.

* This Week in Illinois History remembers Victory Speed during World War Two.

* The City of Evanston approved a reparations program for Black residents that includes payments for historic discrimination. It caught the attention of the Trump Administration.

* Dr. Emily Landon, infectious disease specialist with the University of Chicago, talks about COVID and other diseases, including measles, at a time when there is growing vaccine skepticism.

* The Midwest Newsroom's Nicole Grundmeier reports from Iowa on how camping bans, aimed at unhoused individuals, are playing out.

* Courtney Conroy explains how some physicians are not participating in Illinois' new medical aid-in-dying law.

* Charlie Schlenker has the story of families torn apart during war and never reunited. We hear how that disruption echoes today.