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Wings and Wheels Fly-In and Cruise-In Event at the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport with Liz Bron

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Jeff C. Williams
Published October 1, 2026 at 3:40 PM CDT
Wings and Wheels Fly-In and Cruise-In Event at the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport with Liz Bron. The event runs from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, October 3, 2026.
Liz Bron
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Wings and Wheels Fly-In and Cruise-In, Community Voices, NPR Illinois
Wings and Wheels Fly-In and Cruise-In Event at the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport with Liz Bron. The event runs from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

Wings and Wheels Fly-In and Cruise-In Event at the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport with Liz Bron. The event runs from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

https://www.visitspringfieldillinois.com/EventDetails/?id=38998
Above website info:
Wing wheels EAA CHAPTER 770 SPRINGFIELD IL Fly-In & Drive-In Car Show Saturday Oct. 3, 2026 11am-3pm Rain date Sunday, Oct 4 11am-3pm.

Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport Stellar Aviation FBO Cars/Food/Fun/Airplane Rides Photo Ops with Rare Aircraft Military Aircraft and Fly Over Dash Decals to 1st 250 Cars

Transcript Pending.
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Arts & Life UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership (CSPL)
Jeff C. Williams
Jeff C. Williams joined NPR Illinois in February of 2026.
See stories by Jeff C. Williams
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