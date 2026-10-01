Wings and Wheels Fly-In and Cruise-In Event at the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport with Liz Bron. The event runs from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

https://www.visitspringfieldillinois.com/EventDetails/?id=38998

Above website info:

Wing wheels EAA CHAPTER 770 SPRINGFIELD IL Fly-In & Drive-In Car Show Saturday Oct. 3, 2026 11am-3pm Rain date Sunday, Oct 4 11am-3pm.

Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport Stellar Aviation FBO Cars/Food/Fun/Airplane Rides Photo Ops with Rare Aircraft Military Aircraft and Fly Over Dash Decals to 1st 250 Cars

Transcript Pending.

