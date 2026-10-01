Springfield's APL to host Blessing of the Animals

The Animal Protective League (APL) will host its annual Blessing of the Animals ceremony Sunday, October 4th, at the APL shelter, 1001 Taintor Road in Springfield.

The ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. This longtime APL tradition marks the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and ecology. Father Varghese Puthussery, S.A.C., Pastor for Holy Family Parish in Athens and St Peter’s Parish in Petersburg will conduct the blessings and the ceremony.

All animals are welcome to be blessed at this special event, however for the safety of the animals and people attending, all animals must either be on a leash or a size appropriate carrier throughout the entire event. For those unable to attend, the event can be watched as a live stream on APL’s Facebook page.

APL is a non-profit organization committed to caring for sick, injured, abused and abandoned dogs and cats and finding the best possible permanent homes for them. In addition to regular pet adoptions, the organization operates a low cost spay/neuter clinic adjacent to its Springfield shelter.

For additional information on adoptions, volunteering, making a donation or any APL program, call the Animal Protective League at 217-544-7387 or check our web site at www.apl-shelter.org.

