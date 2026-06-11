© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Build a transformational philanthropy program for this trusted NPR affiliate.
Seeking a 100% major gift fundraiser passionate about public media to develop relationships with people who support an informed and civil central Illinois.
Hire will have community visibility, many prospects, and professional resources.
Interviews in progress, open until filled. Apply now.

Heavy storm damage at Springfield's APL

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published June 11, 2026 at 7:05 AM CDT
Damage at the APL
Friends of the APL Facebook page
Damage at the APL

A storm packing strong winds and possibly a tornado caused significant damage Wednesday night to Springfield's Animal Protective League facility on the north end of the city.

The group Friends of the Animal Protective League posted afterward that all the animals are safe, but there is concern with where they will stay.

"Sangamon County Animal Control was on site to assist and will be taking in 11 dogs and 29 cats for temporary housing," the post read. "There will be a significant need for foster homes, especially for cats, as recovery efforts continue."

Donation drop offs are being organized. The Cats Pyjamas Cat Cafe, 524 E. Capitol Ave., said it will accept supplies.

Other storm reports indicated damage at the Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport and numerous tree limbs and power lines down. Heavy rains this week also resulted in flooding for some areas.

More severe weather is possible later today. The National Weather Service said the most likely locations for tornadoes is west of I-55.

This story will be upodated.
Tags
Springfield IL Animal Protective League
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories