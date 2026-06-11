Heavy storm damage at Springfield's APL

A storm packing strong winds and possibly a tornado caused significant damage Wednesday night to Springfield's Animal Protective League facility on the north end of the city.

The group Friends of the Animal Protective League posted afterward that all the animals are safe, but there is concern with where they will stay.

"Sangamon County Animal Control was on site to assist and will be taking in 11 dogs and 29 cats for temporary housing," the post read. "There will be a significant need for foster homes, especially for cats, as recovery efforts continue."

Donation drop offs are being organized. The Cats Pyjamas Cat Cafe, 524 E. Capitol Ave., said it will accept supplies.

Other storm reports indicated damage at the Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport and numerous tree limbs and power lines down. Heavy rains this week also resulted in flooding for some areas.

More severe weather is possible later today. The National Weather Service said the most likely locations for tornadoes is west of I-55.

This story will be upodated.