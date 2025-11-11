© 2025 NPR Illinois
APL trivia night to support our furry friends and what that funding does - Nov. 14

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Steve Michaels
Published November 11, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST
flyer for APL trivia night Nov. 14, 2025
apl-shelter.org

Jeff Cunningham, Springfield Animal Protective League Events Coordinator and Community Outreach Manager shares how to get your team signed up for APL Trivia Night Friday November 14th. This event is one of the most important fundraisers each year for this Sangamon County shelter which provides love and care to more than 2,000 animals every year.

The Animal Protective League is a non-profit 501c(3) organization dedicated to caring for ill, injured and abused homeless animals and coordinating the adoption of those animals by responsible pet owners. It further is committed to ending companion animal overpopulation by offering high-quality, low-cost spay/neuter services.

Transcript pending.
Arts & Life animal sheltersAnimal Protective Leaguepet
