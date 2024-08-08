© 2024 NPR Illinois
Illinois Humane seeks forever homes for Carolina dogs

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published August 8, 2024 at 2:23 PM CDT
Jane McBride is the president of Illinois Humane. She spoke to Community Voices about the five Carolina dogs who are still looking for homes since fall of 2023. She also explained the primitive history of this unique dog breed and how they form strong bonds with humans after three or four weeks.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/illinoishumane/
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
