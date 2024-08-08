Illinois Humane seeks forever homes for Carolina dogs
1 of 6 — Carolinas in my Mind.jpg
Illinois Humane is seeking homes for five Carolina dogs.
Illinois Humane
Jane McBride is the president of Illinois Humane. She spoke to Community Voices about the five Carolina dogs who are still looking for homes since fall of 2023. She also explained the primitive history of this unique dog breed and how they form strong bonds with humans after three or four weeks.
For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/illinoishumane/