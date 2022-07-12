PAWS provides pet adoptions in Jacksonville | Community Voices

© 2022 NPR Illinois
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published July 12, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT
Heel Armstrong and Tyler Purry are to pets at the PAWS animal shelter in Jacksonville, Ill.

Protecting Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is an animal shelter which facilitates pet adoptions in Jacksonville, Ill. The non-profit organization is operated by Lisa Jackson, the founder and president, and Holly Hughes, the vice president of PAWS. They spoke to Community Voices about the recent increase in pet returns to the shelter, following stay-at-home orders in the COVID-19 pandemic, and what pet owners should consider before adopting a pet.

