PAWS provides pet adoptions in Jacksonville | Community Voices
Protecting Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is an animal shelter which facilitates pet adoptions in Jacksonville, Ill. The non-profit organization is operated by Lisa Jackson, the founder and president, and Holly Hughes, the vice president of PAWS. They spoke to Community Voices about the recent increase in pet returns to the shelter, following stay-at-home orders in the COVID-19 pandemic, and what pet owners should consider before adopting a pet.