Olympian Ryan Held discusses life after professional swimming

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Craig McFarland
Published October 22, 2025 at 3:33 PM CDT
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Held announced his retirement from professional swimming in August. The Springfield native earned both of his gold medals as part of the U.S. Men's 4×100 Freestyle Relay teams in 2016 and 2024.

Held joins Community Voices to reflect on his swimming career, share his ongoing ties to his hometown of Springfield, and talk about the importance of supporting young athletes. He also discusses his career transition to a role at Goldman Sachs, and how swimming will continue to play a role in his life beyond competition.
Community Voices
Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
Craig McFarland