Olympian Ryan Held discusses life after professional swimming

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Held announced his retirement from professional swimming in August. The Springfield native earned both of his gold medals as part of the U.S. Men's 4×100 Freestyle Relay teams in 2016 and 2024.

Held joins Community Voices to reflect on his swimming career, share his ongoing ties to his hometown of Springfield, and talk about the importance of supporting young athletes. He also discusses his career transition to a role at Goldman Sachs, and how swimming will continue to play a role in his life beyond competition.

