Sangamon County Animal Control looks for volunteers as pets wait for their forever homes

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published November 29, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST
A volunteer walks a dog.
Sangamon County Animal Control
Sangamon County Animal Control is looking for volunteers, including those who can walk the many dogs at the shelter.

Sangamon County Animal Control is the temporary homes of many animals including dogs and cats. Director Jeanne Keenan and volunteer Mike Krcil spoke to Community Voices about the need for volunteers to help provide enrichment to the pets waiting their forever homes. They also spoke about the need for pet adoptions and how all members in the home should be on board with adding a four-legged friend to the family.

To view adoptable pets visit Petfinder.com.
Tags
Arts & Life animal shelters
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
