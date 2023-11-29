Sangamon County Animal Control looks for volunteers as pets wait for their forever homes

Sangamon County Animal Control is the temporary homes of many animals including dogs and cats. Director Jeanne Keenan and volunteer Mike Krcil spoke to Community Voices about the need for volunteers to help provide enrichment to the pets waiting their forever homes. They also spoke about the need for pet adoptions and how all members in the home should be on board with adding a four-legged friend to the family.

To view adoptable pets visit Petfinder.com.