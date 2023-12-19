Looking for a Christmas guest? Consider a sleepover with an APL dog or cat

The Animal Protective League in Springfield said no one should spend Christmas alone, including animals housed in the shelter. So, it is offering a short-term foster opportunity.

APL is asking the public’s help to take in one of the animals from December 22-26. This is the second annual event.

“Many of the animals in the shelter have never experienced the joy of Christmas in a loving home,” an APL announcement said. “This also helps APL learn how the animals behave outside the shelter which will help us find them their ‘furever’ family, whether that is with you or someone they haven’t met yet!”

You can pick up a dog or cat on December 22nd or 23rd and drop them off on December 26 - unless you decide to keep your new foster. APL will supply food, toys, and other supplies.

Sign up at www.apl-shelter.org.

APL is a non-profit organization committed to caring for sick, injured, abused and abandoned dogs and cats and finding the best possible permanent homes for them. In addition to regular pet adoptions, the organization coordinates cruelty investigations, humane education programs and operates a low cost spay/neuter clinic adjacent to its Springfield shelter.

For additional information on adoptions, volunteering, making a donation or any APL program, call the Animal Protective League at 217-544-7387.

