Artisan and Antique Market at the Historic Brinkerhoff Mansion with Tammy and Gordon Fidler

Artisan & Antique Market at the Historic Brinkerhoff Mansion with Tammy and Gordon Fidler. Saturday, October 3 from 9am until 4pm. The Fidlers also provide info on the upcoming sale of this landmark.

Time and Location:

Oct 03, 2026, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

1500 N 5th St, 1500 N 5th St, Springfield, IL 62702, USA

Below is from the Brinkerhoff Mansion website:

The Story of The Brinkerhoff Mansion

The George M. Brinkerhoff House, located in Springfield, Illinois, was commissioned by George M. Brinkerhoff in 1869. Architect Elijah E. Myers designed the Italian Villa style house that features a Gothic-inspired tower on its southwest corner. The house's design includes angled porches, brick quoins on the corners, bracketed eaves, a dentillated cornice, and Myers' signature ornamental rope trim.

Mrs. Isabella Brinkerhoff was known for her social events, and with a love for hospitality, and in keeping with that spirit, Gordon and Tammy Fidler purchased the property in 2021. They are honored to open the home once again for members of the community to host a special event or rent a unique office space.

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Transcript Pending: