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Darin LaHood says he's proud to support President Donald Trump's so called, "One Big Beautiful Bill"

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 30, 2026 at 6:16 AM CDT
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  • Darin Lahood is in his sixth campaign to represent Illinois 16th congressional district
  • A southern Illinois prosecutor agreed to reduce felony aggravated battery charges to misdemeanors for workers at a southern Illinois mental health center
  • Country Financial is suing the American Farm Bureau Federation
  • More than a year since the Climate Displacement Act was signed, Illinois has barely started the work on the first two mitigation studies the law requires
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
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