Darin LaHood says he's proud to support President Donald Trump's so called, "One Big Beautiful Bill"
- Darin Lahood is in his sixth campaign to represent Illinois 16th congressional district
- A southern Illinois prosecutor agreed to reduce felony aggravated battery charges to misdemeanors for workers at a southern Illinois mental health center
- Country Financial is suing the American Farm Bureau Federation
- More than a year since the Climate Displacement Act was signed, Illinois has barely started the work on the first two mitigation studies the law requires