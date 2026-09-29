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A U.S. Senate committee asking questions about Flock cameras | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 29, 2026 at 6:18 AM CDT
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  • U.S. Senator Dick Durbin questioned an Arizona Sheriff about his decision to terminate their contract with Flock Safety
  • Springfield officials celebrated the installation of the final electric vehicle charger funded through a government program
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker wants state lawmakers to consider restrictions on data centers after the November election
  • Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is calling on Governor Pritzker to reverse cuts to an embattled mental health facility in Southern Illinois
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
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