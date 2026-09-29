A U.S. Senate committee asking questions about Flock cameras | First Listen
- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin questioned an Arizona Sheriff about his decision to terminate their contract with Flock Safety
- Springfield officials celebrated the installation of the final electric vehicle charger funded through a government program
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker wants state lawmakers to consider restrictions on data centers after the November election
- Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is calling on Governor Pritzker to reverse cuts to an embattled mental health facility in Southern Illinois