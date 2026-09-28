Flu season is here and a new type of vaccine is available | First Listen
- The Department of Public Health's Director says this vaccine has been shown to be 27% more effective at preventing serious illness
- U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth is demanding the Trump administration honor a federal immigration rule concerning military families
- Democratic U.S. Senator Dick Durbin is calling on the Senate Judiciary Committee to investigate the Trump Family's alleged use of their relationships for private benefits
- The Illinois Municipal League has elected a southern Illinois mayor as its new leader