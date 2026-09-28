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Flu season is here and a new type of vaccine is available | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 28, 2026 at 6:25 AM CDT
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  • The Department of Public Health's Director says this vaccine has been shown to be 27% more effective at preventing serious illness
  • U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth is demanding the Trump administration honor a federal immigration rule concerning military families
  • Democratic U.S. Senator Dick Durbin is calling on the Senate Judiciary Committee to investigate the Trump Family's alleged use of their relationships for private benefits
  • The Illinois Municipal League has elected a southern Illinois mayor as its new leader
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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