Highly contagious cat virus discovered at Sangamon County Animal Control shelter

The Sangamon County Animal Control has announced that a highly contagious and potentially life-threatening cat virus has been identified in the shelter.

Panleukopenia is concerning -- especially kittens and unvaccinated cats. It can spread through direct contact as well as contaminated litter boxes, bedding, bowls, clothing, hands and other surfaces. Cats can also appear healthy while incubating the virus.

Because of how easily this virus can spread, SCAC is asking the public to avoid bringing stray cats into the shelter unless it is absolutely necessary.

“We understand that finding a stray cat can be concerning, and we appreciate everyone who wants to help. Right now, however, bringing additional cats into the shelter can increase the risk of exposure for them and for the cats already in our care,” a statement read.

If you find a healthy-looking stray cat, call first at 217-535-3065 to find out the safest options.

Animal Control also said anyone able to temporarily foster a cat or kitten that is not showing signs of illness would be helpful.

“Getting healthy cats out of the shelter and into safe foster homes can help reduce crowding and exposure while we work through this situation.”

You can also apply to foster through the Animal Protective League.

“We know this may be concerning, but we believe our community deserves honest information about what is happening in the shelter. Our staff are taking precautions and working to protect the cats in our care,” it said.