ELLIOT FIGHTS DRAVET Ali and Karen Ladage and a Purple Pumpkin Patch to celebrate the life of Ali's son

Elliot Fights Dravet, Raising awareness about Dravet's Syndrome. Ali and Karen Ladage and a Purple Pumpkin Patch to celebrate the life of Ali's son. at Bombke's Pumpkin Patch on October 17, 2026.

Below from Ali Marie's Facebook page:

Elliot's Purple Pumpkin Patch event at Bomke's Patch in Springfield, IL on October 17, 2026Titles are generated by AI from Meta

COME PAINT THE PATCH PURPLE WITH US!

Elliot Fights Dravet is excited to invite our community to Elliot’s Purple Pumpkin Patch & Purple Paws at Bomke’s!

Saturday, October 17, 2026

10 AM–2 PM

Bomke’s Patch | Springfield, IL

Join us for a fun fall day while helping spread awareness for Dravet Syndrome & epilepsy in honor of Elliot.

FREE pumpkins to decorate, generously sponsored by Bomke’s Patch

Purple Paws Dog Costume Contest + prize for the winner

Photo prop opportunity

Elliot Fights Dravet Dravet Syndrome Awareness Booth

Epilepsy Advocacy Network Awareness Booth

Plus, enjoy Bomke’s farm attractions, home store and all those delicious fall treats!

Regular Bomke’s admission applies:

Ages 2 & under: FREE

Ages 3–65: $10

Ages 65+ & Military: $8

Bringing your pup? All dogs must remain leashed at all times and be well-mannered around other animals and people.

Bring the family, bring your pup, wear your PURPLE and help us turn a day at the pumpkin patch into a day of awareness, support and community.

We can’t wait to see you there!

#ElliotFightsDravet #PurplePawsForElliot #DravetSyndromeAwareness #EpilepsyAwareness #PurplePumpkinPatch

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