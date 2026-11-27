The Illinois Local Holiday Market returns to Springfield for Small Business Saturday with more than 70 vendors, live entertainment, and activities for the whole family. Now in its sixth year, the market will take place Nov. 28 2026, in the heated Orr Building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

Visitors can browse handmade goods and products by local businesses and makers while enjoying food, hot drinks, hot pasta, lemonades, baked goods, and more. Families can visit with Santa, Bluey and Bingo, and the Grinch, while children can make their own musical instruments with Music Therapy Connections or create Christmas ornaments at the free holiday craft area. The day’s entertainment includes performances by the Springfield Youth Performance Group and Dana’s Dance Revolution, along with Puppies and Pilates sessions. Illinois Local will also host its annual awards ceremony at 3 p.m.

Organizer Gemma Long joins Community Voices co-host Melissa Snider to talk about how the market has grown since its start in 2020, the local businesses and young entrepreneurs taking part, and the work that goes into bringing the community together. She also shares why supporting independent businesses matters beyond Small Business Saturday.

Long also discusses how Illinois Local supports independent businesses throughout the year. Businesses interested in becoming members can find more information and a membership form at IllinoisLocal.org or contact the organization at hello@illinoislocal.org.

Melissa Snider:

Welcome to Community Voices, a production of NPR Illinois. I’m your co-host, Melissa Snider. Small Business Saturday is coming up, encouraging people to support locally owned businesses and independent makers during the holiday shopping season. One opportunity to do that is at the Illinois Local Holiday Market, happening November 28 on Small Business Saturday. Today, we’re talking with Gemma Long, the event’s organizer, about what visitors can expect, the importance of shopping small, and her experience bringing this market together. Gemma, thank you so much for being here today.

Gemma Long:

Thank you so much for having me.

Melissa Snider:

Of course. I’m so happy to have you. So first, tell us a little bit about yourself, your background and how you became involved in organizing the Illinois Local Holiday Market.

Gemma Long:

So, I do not have a Midwest American accent. I actually come from an island called Guernsey, near France, which is part of Great Britain. I’ve been here for 12 years, and I own a PR and media company.

We saw that some of the smaller businesses were in towns and areas where maybe they didn’t have chambers of commerce that they could join, and the networking groups were out of reach. So we decided at the end of 2020 to launch Illinois Local, which is now a membership of about 150 local independent businesses across Illinois.

As part of that, we also noticed early on that there wasn’t one big organized event in central Illinois for Small Business Saturday, which is such a huge day for small business owners.

Not to take anything away from brick-and-mortar businesses, because they do a fantastic job of opening their doors and getting people through those doors, but there are many businesses that sell online or go to markets and fairs, and they didn’t have somewhere to go on Small Business Saturday at that time.

That’s really why we launched the holiday market.

What’s really funny is that the first year we did it, we had it at Knob Hill Landscape Company in their parking lot. It was a huge success, and it started to snow, but not heavily, just kind of lightly. It was lovely. It was outdoors, we had a fire pit, and it was fantastic.

Then, obviously, last year we had snow, lots of snow. The year before that, there was an Arctic blast. It was very cold.

But this year, we’ve moved from the Expo Building to the Orr Building, which is heated. So we did one year at Knob Hill, then four years in the Expo Building, and now we’re in our sixth year and we’re in the Orr Building, which is at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. But it’s heated, so people will love that.

And so that’s really why we organized the holiday market.

With Illinois Local, members benefit from networking events. We have professional photography taken a few times a year so they can get really great images for marketing. We’ve seen photos that we’ve commissioned for our members on billboards, vans and in magazines. That can be a really valuable asset to lots of our members as well.

Our members also host the networking events, so it gives them an opportunity to get to know other members better, but also bring them into their businesses.

And we do the usual things as well, like a Facebook members group and monthly newsletter. We’re there really to support our members. We want to see them succeed and grow, and then we want to celebrate that success as well.

Melissa Snider:

Do you have to be a member of Illinois Local to have a vending space?

Gemma Long:

You don’t have to be a member of Illinois Local to participate in the holiday market because we want to see all businesses succeed. We believe that competition breeds success.

We have many participants in the holiday market who are not members, but they see the value in participating in the event, and we really are there to support everybody. We want all small businesses to succeed.

Whether you’re a member or not, we’re just lucky enough to be able to work with some phenomenal local independent businesses that are in our membership and really champion them.

What’s really exciting about the market this year is that we are a Route 66 Certified Project. The reason we applied for that certification is because the State Fairgrounds are right on Route 66.

I’ve actually done a lot of work with Route 66 this year because it’s been the centennial. And I just thought that would be such a nice nod to reference the fact that the market takes place on Route 66.

If it’s not too cold on Saturday, hopefully by Saturday it should warm up a wee bit. There is actually the Route 66 Experience at the State Fairgrounds as well. That was something that was worked on by the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway.

If you’ve got the time, you come to our market, and you’ve got youngsters with you who need to let off some steam, or you’re interested in Route 66 and you want to have a wander around, I believe the access is at Gate 2, over by Gate 2. But the Route 66 Experience is really great as well. So the fact that that’s there, too, is really cool.

Melissa Snider:

So what kind of things can they find in the Route 66 Experience, and do you know when that’s open?

Gemma Long:

So it’s open all the time. You can go anytime. It’s outdoors, and it’s kind of like a Route 66 model. They’ve got a giant Cozy Dog hot dog there. It’s neon signs, it’s spectacular, and it’s got information boards as well in the huts. Those are enclosed.

So, yeah, it’s great for all ages. If you come to the holiday market and you’re interested in Route 66 or you want to stretch your legs, don’t leave the fairgrounds before checking it out.

Melissa Snider:

Definitely. So you said you’re a Route 66 Certified Project. What other things will you have that have to do with Route 66 there at the market?

Gemma Long:

Yeah, so some of our businesses are on Route 66.

Melissa Snider:

They’re brick-and-mortar businesses?

Gemma Long:

They’re brick-and-mortar businesses.

The other thing as well is that we have our annual awards taking place at the market this year. Ordinarily, those would happen at our annual conference. But instead of having our annual conference, we’ve actually teamed up with the SBDC and Innovate Springfield this year, and we have two skillshares each year. So that’s May and September.

I’m going to continue to do those, and we kicked that off this year rather than having our conference. It just means there’s more people involved, and we can bring more speakers in. Those have been really successful, so we want to continue with those.

Normally, at the conference, we would hand out our annual awards. This is our sixth year for doing that as well, so this year we decided to do it at the holiday market.

Melissa Snider:

That’s exciting.

Gemma Long:

Yeah, it’s really exciting. That’s at 3 o’clock. It’s actually sponsored by Bailey Family Insurance, and some of the nominees are involved in Route 66, so there’s a tie-in there as well.

Basically, what we wanted to do with the Illinois Local Holiday Market on Small Business Saturday was create an event that we, as a family, would want to attend.

As a family, we love good food, we love hot drinks, we love supporting local independent businesses. Our kids love crafts. Obviously, we have Santa. We’re big bingo and Bluey fans, having my husband and I having lived in Australia at one time. We have the Grinch. We have performances throughout the day.

At 9:30, we have the Springfield Youth Performance Group. We also have Puppies and Pilates.

Melissa Snider:

You can’t go wrong with that.

Gemma Long:

No, and we have two sessions there. They are complimentary, but you have to get there to be involved, at 10 and 12.

Then, at 11 o’clock, Music Therapy Connections is going to be there. They’re going to gather children, and they can make their own musical instruments.

Melissa Snider:

This is amazing. I want to go all day.

Gemma Long:

You have to come all day. Yes, you can make an instrument. They’re going to make instruments, and then they’re going to sing holiday songs with their instruments.

Yeah, so we’re really excited. There’s that. And then at 2 o’clock, we’ve got Dana’s Dance Revolution. They don’t have a big Christmas holiday event, so they use our market as their holiday spectacular.

They do hip-hop and tap dancing, and it’s all ages. So you have these tiny little 3- and 4-year-olds, and then you have adults who tap dance, too, and it’s absolutely fantastic.

Then, at 3 o’clock, we have the awards ceremony. So we have so much going on. We are a really busy, community-involved family. We’ve developed the market into something that hopefully attracts people who want to spend lots of time there.

You can grab something to eat, grab yourself a hot drink, wander the vendors, go say hello to Santa and Bluey and Bingo, the Grinch, and then watch all this amazing local entertainment. There’s so much going on.

Melissa Snider:

And you organized all of this?

Gemma Long:

Yes.

Melissa Snider:

That’s incredible.

Gemma Long:

Yes. It’s a lot of work, but also our vendors are so invested in it that they want it to succeed.

The other thing as well is that you’re offering vendors an opportunity to come and sell their wares, whether they make candles, crochet, paint or are photographers. But you want to put on an event that people want to come to and then stay at as well.

Really making it a family event means you can bring your littles, aunties and uncles, nana and grandpa, cousins. It’s good for everyone.

And the other thing I haven’t mentioned, which I also love about our market, is that we offer young entrepreneurs free booths.

We have some entrepreneurs who are 18 and under, and they have their own little businesses and come and sell their products.

Melissa Snider:

I love that.

Gemma Long:

And we actually have a young author coming as well, Rayna Vincent, and she’s going to be signing her book.

Then we have other businesses. We have a young lady who is selling plants. She propagates these plants, and they’re in these cute little containers, so she’ll be there.

We also have a mother-daughter team. The mother owns a mobile drinks business, so she’ll be selling hot and cold drinks, like dirty sodas and things. Her daughter has made these cute little things that she’s going to sell.

Then we also have a nana and a granddaughter, and they have a slime bar. You can go and pick your different colors of slime and what you want to put in it, and then take it home.

So that’s what makes it such a great event as well. We haven’t just got families coming. We’ve got family businesses, too. So I love that.

Melissa Snider:

Are they all local or just around Illinois?

Gemma Long:

So they’re all from Illinois. The vast majority are from central Illinois, but we do get some coming from the north and the south as well.

It’s just a really great day out. We walk around there, and you see kids saying hi to Santa or high-fiving Bluey and Bingo. You’ve got these young entrepreneurs selling things that they’ve made with their hands, and you’ve got performers so proud of what they’ve learned and what they’re doing.

They’re showing people and inspiring the little ones sitting in front of them. Maybe they’ll be ballerinas, maybe they’ll be tap dancers, or we’ve got music, too, through Music Therapy Connections.

It’s one of those days where I’d like to freeze it in time because it’s just such a great example of community and such a great example of the impact that small businesses make. That’s what it’s all about.

Melissa Snider:

Absolutely. This sounds like a truly amazing event.

Gemma Long:

Thank you.

Melissa Snider:

I gotta check it out.

Gemma Long:

Yeah, you must come.

Melissa Snider:

Yeah. Did you organize this all by yourself? Did you have any help?

Gemma Long:

So my husband and I own and run our businesses together, but we’ve got it down to a bit of a science now.

You know, it’s our sixth year, so once you’ve booked the building, got the marketing out there and started getting your vendors interested, then you start promoting your vendors. You make sure you’ve got your I’s dotted and T’s crossed, all the administrative stuff that needs doing. My husband, Chris, is very good at that stuff.

Then just sharing the stories of the vendors and their businesses in the run-up to the event shows the impact that they make on the community and our economy and all of that as well.

So it’s a lot, but it’s great. It’s rewarding.

We do charge an admission fee for adults. Adults pay $5, but it’s free for children. Anyone 12 and under gets in free.

It’s very much a family affair this year because my daughters will also have their own little booths. They’ve been begging us for years now, so we finally said, “What? You’re living with, you’re being raised by entrepreneurs. It makes sense.”

Melissa Snider:

Exactly. What are they selling?

Gemma Long:

The youngest is selling pens. Her business is called Pen Pals. Cool, yes, very cute.

She’s actually made some of these pens. She loves, you know, these are my gel pens, and there’s floppy pens and all sorts. She gave one to her teacher, and her teacher loves it. It’s just so cute.

Melissa Snider:

How does she make them?

Gemma Long:

You can get kits, and you make half the pen and put beads on it, along with tassels and charms. And I’m like, wow.

We are big readers in our family, huge readers. So we have a very big collection of books, and we need to make room for more books.

The oldest was like, “How about I have a secondhand bookstore?” And I was like, “Yes, absolutely.”

So she has hundreds of our books that our girls have now grown out of. I mean, we buy books every week. We’re kind of addicted to it. That’s our family hobby: books.

So she has her bookstore. She’s not quite sure what she’s going to call it yet, but yeah, great for the environment, great for her. Just brilliant. So good.

Melissa Snider:

So we talked about how some things have changed over the years, such as the fact that it’s now in the Orr Building, which is heated. Is there anything else different about this year’s event?

Gemma Long:

I would just say more entertainment.

We’ve had the Springfield Youth Performance Group, and they do excerpts from their Nutcracker, which is actually at Sacred Heart-Griffin High School (SHG) the following weekend. My girls are in it as well, so there’s a vested interest there. But we’re very, very lucky to have them participate, and they’ve participated for the last five years.

Then we have Dana’s Dance Revolution, and they’ve been with us a few years as well. But Music Therapy Connections is new, Puppies and Pilates is new, and there’s just the amount of entertainment, because that’s what people want.

You know, we ask people what they enjoyed most about it, and it’s just having that opportunity to get out of the house after Thanksgiving Day and then Friday to recover. Then Saturday, maybe your family is visiting from out of town, and we’re kind of getting cooped up. So let’s go out and do something, and this is the perfect thing to do.

The thing that I love about it is, yes, there are people who have left central Illinois to visit their family and friends elsewhere in the country. But what we’ve found as well, from speaking to our vendors, is that they meet people at the market who are from out of town or out of state, and then they get orders from all over the country in the coming weeks for holiday gifts.

People have stopped at their booths, and they’ve either bought products there and want to buy more, or they’re buying them later. So that’s really great, too.

We’ve probably also become better known for having our young entrepreneurs as well.

Lots of yummy food. You can get hot pasta, lemonades and lots of delicious baked goods. We’ll have lots of tables out. People can sit and eat, and they can have a late breakfast, an early lunch or lunch, and grab something to take home for dinner.

So many people come and get their holiday shopping kicked off.

But I would just say we’re growing over the years, adding more entertainment and new things. I might have an inflatable Stitch in his spaceship that I think we might add.

Melissa Snider:

I love it.

Gemma Long:

Just, you know, Bluey and Bingo. They’ve only been around for a few years, and they’re so popular. We’re lucky to have Santa as well. He’ll be there from 10 until 2.

Just lots of really great, fun stuff to do.

Melissa Snider:

Yeah. The Illinois Local Holiday Market is a great way to support small businesses. Is there anything that we can do as a community to further support local businesses?

Gemma Long:

Yeah, so I think one of the most important things to do is, before you make that big-box purchase, ask yourself: Can you buy the item you’re looking for from a local independent business?

If you don’t know, find out. Give them a call, email them.

One of the great things that we have at the holiday market is Little Lincoln’s Toy Shop. Ryan and the team bring toys for kids to play with and experience, and they sell so many different brands.

One of the things that I know is huge at the moment with kids is Squishies.

Melissa Snider:

Yes.

Gemma Long:

So go and check out, not just in Springfield but anywhere in the state, your local toy store, because they could have the same Squishy that you can buy online.

You might be thinking about jumping on something online. Go and check whether they sell those Squishies or whatever it is your kids are interested in.

Actually, one thing I forgot to mention is that we’ll have free children’s holiday crafts as well. So if you need a minute from shopping and you’ve just eaten, the kids can come and make little Christmas ornaments. There’s no cost involved in that.

Ryan has train sets, and we have giant Jenga and giant Connect 4.

People are pretty good at supporting small businesses, and Small Business Saturday is a great way to highlight that. But there are 364 other days in the year, right? So let’s try to support small local independent businesses all year round.

If you can’t get what you’re looking for from a local independent business, maybe there’s somebody just out of town. Maybe they’re only a short distance away. Maybe, if you feel you want to support a local independent business, you want to drive to your next town and discover that next town, or just ask.

So many of these local businesses, so many small businesses, have customer service that keeps you going back.

Ryan knows my kids by name because we shop there, and my mother-in-law shops there, too. He wraps the presents and puts them in a bag. I mean, big-box stores don’t do that.

I just think you get what you get from investing in small businesses. You give something, and you get something back as well.

Melissa Snider:

Definitely. And you’ve got to spread the word. Tell your family, tell your friends.

Gemma Long:

Yes.

The other thing I would say about small businesses as well is that your kids’ soccer team and the sponsorships that help pay for costumes for your kids’ performances are often paid for by small businesses that have made a donation or sponsorship.

Melissa Snider:

So let’s go through the details of the event one more time just to confirm them.

Gemma Long:

So the Illinois Local Holiday Market on Small Business Saturday is in the Orr Building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Admission is $5 for ages 13 and over. Children 12 and under are free.

We have Santa, Bluey and Bingo, the Grinch, free holiday crafts for kids and lots of free entertainment as well. We have more than 70 vendors. Parking is free. Lots of parking near the Orr Building, yes.

Melissa Snider:

Do you have a website for more information?

Gemma Long:

Yeah, so our website is IllinoisLocal.org. We also have a Facebook page and an Instagram page. Event information is on the Facebook page. Get in touch if you have any questions. Our email address is hello@illinoislocal.org.

The more, the merrier, to be honest.

Melissa Snider:

Definitely. And if somebody wants to join or be a part of Illinois Local, can they email you, or how does that work?

Gemma Long:

Yeah, absolutely. We have a membership form on the website.

Melissa Snider:

Okay.

Gemma Long:

IllinoisLocal.org. And if you have any questions, you can just email us. We keep pretty good track of messages on our Instagram and Facebook as well, so you can message us there.

But it’s a pretty simple, easy form to follow.

Melissa Snider:

Awesome. Well, hey, we are very much looking forward to this event. It sounds great.

Gemma Long:

I can’t wait to see you there.

Melissa Snider:

Well, once again, you’re listening to Community Voices, a production of NPR Illinois. I’m your co-host, Melissa Snider, in the studio with Gemma Long. Gemma, thank you so much.

Gemma Long:

Thank you so much.

Melissa Snider:

You’re listening to Community Voices on NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS. Community Voices is events you might have missed and conversations with neighbors, artists and area businesspeople.

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Dialogue transcribed by Microsoft Speech Service, an AI feature of Microsoft Word. Reviewed by humans for readability and accuracy.