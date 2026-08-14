Melissa Snider is a Media Writer, Producer, and Co-Host of Community Voices for NPR Illinois.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Radio, Television, and Digital Media from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, with dual specializations in Audio Production and Video Production.

Before joining NPR Illinois, Melissa worked as a television news producer in Springfield, Illinois, before continuing her broadcast journalism career in Columbus, Ohio. During her time in broadcast news, she produced Regional Emmy Award-winning newscasts before transitioning to community reporting with the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat newspaper, where she covered local government, education, community events, and feature stories.

Melissa is passionate about community-focused journalism and enjoys connecting with people through meaningful conversations and thoughtful storytelling. She has a particular interest in audio storytelling and documentary production and appreciates the way sound can bring stories to life and create lasting connections with listeners.

Outside of work, Melissa enjoys music, photography, creative projects, and spending time with family and friends.