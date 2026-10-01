Grand Market invites local businesses, makers, and vendors to showcase their goods

BJ Grand Salon & Spa will host its fourth annual Grand Market on Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event brings local businesses, makers, artisans, and vendors together for an afternoon of shopping local. Vendors will set up in the salon’s parking lot to showcase their goods and connect with the community at the salon's location on Robins Road in Springfield. Food and drinks will be available by vendors, and live music by Joel Honey will also be part of the afternoon’s festivities.

Melissa Snider:

Welcome to Community Voices, a production of NPR Illinois. I'm your co-host, Melissa Snider, in the studio with Chris Call and Shereen Crawford of BJ Grant Salon and Spa. Chris and Shereen are here to tell us about the Grand Market happening Sunday, October 4th here in Springfield.

Shareen Crawford:

Yes, thank you for having us.

Melissa Snider:

Absolutely. So for those of us not familiar with the Grand Market, what can we expect when we walk in?

Shareen Crawford:

This event is a community event, family friendly, lots of fun to be had. A lot of local vendors are coming, so we'll have food, drink, activities. What else, Chris?

Chris Call:

There's raffles. So there are raffle prizes that'll be given out throughout the day.

Shareen Crawford:

Greenie's food truck is coming. We also have Joel Honey on live music, Just The Basics Mobile Bar. We've got Sunshine Lollipop doing some face painting as well.

Melissa Snider:

Fun. So the whole family's invited.

Shareen Crawford:

The whole family, yes. Food, drinks, music. What could be better? Shopping? Kick off the holidays early.

Melissa Snider:

Absolutely. So you can do a lot of holiday shopping?

Shareen Crawford:

You can, yes. There'll be a lot of fall and winter crafts I think that'll be there. So there's clothing. We've got a few different vendors bringing clothes. I know Inspira.

Chris Call:

Yes, some athletic wear.

Melissa Snider:

Do you have artisan vendors?

Chris Call:

So for that, we actually, we have a lot of people doing the homemade kind of green type cleaning products, body products, soaps.

Melissa Snider:

Some self-care.

Chris Call:

Self-care items are huge.

Shareen Crawford:

Kennedy Sue will be there with gifts and home decor.

Melissa Snider:

So I'm curious, what was the idea behind creating the Grand Market?

Chris Call:

This is only my second grand market.

Melissa Snider:

And this is your 4th because you own the place?

Chris Call:

I think there's kind of an interesting story there too. BJ Grand Salon and Spa opened in 1975 and then in 2023 when Shireen acquired ownership that was just something that she brought into the new era of BJ which was celebrating other local businesses and just kind of having a big parking lot celebration every year.

Shareen Crawford:

This is our 4th year and the first year we decided to do it just as an opportunity to not only bring the staff in and let them visit, but also our clientele. We get to see them come in and go as they get appointments, but not an opportunity to visit and support local artists. So it's more just to build a community event.

Melissa Snider:

Yeah. So you mentioned that this is your 4th year for the Grand Market. What have you learned from putting this event on over the years? Has it grown or changed in any way?

Shareen Crawford:

Yeah, it's grown. I feel like year 4 we've kind of got it down to a science. So keeping very organized, making sure you reach out to all past vendors and inviting them back. And then every year we always bring in new ones as well.

Melissa Snider:

You bring together local small businesses, makers, artisans, some food vendors, all in one place.

Shareen Crawford:

Yes.

Melissa Snider:

Why do you think events like this are important for small businesses or vendors?

Shareen Crawford:

I feel like we have such a wonderful community and so many entrepreneurs out there and why not create a space where we can all come together and showcase our products? our salon in particular, we don't really have anything there that we're selling other than retail, but we get the opportunity to go around and visit different booths that attend. and meet different artists, different businesses in the area.

Chris Call:

Some of our stylists too, aside from being very skilled behind the chair, also have skills of the more artistic nature. So some of them might be very talented bakers or they might be jewelry makers and this also gives them an opportunity to showcase some of their other talents to their clients and peers.

Shareen Crawford:

And we have some of our clients participate, if they have a side business that they do, they come and they're part of it. one of our nail techs, she makes cookies every year and sells them. She's a fabulous baker.

Chris Call:

They're little pieces of art, very fabulous sugar cookies.

Melissa Snider:

So for the vendors who participate, what kind of opportunity does this event give to them that they might not get day to day?

Shareen Crawford:

I would say it's just another event where they can showcase their work, whatever it may be, whether it's cooking or music or crafts, event that they can come and we get a pretty great attendance every year. I think average is around 500 people attend.

Chris Call:

Yeah, about 500.

Shareen Crawford:

So we feel that's pretty good.

Melissa Snider:

Absolutely. Yeah, you get a good turnout for that.

Shareen Crawford:

Just different people inside of our community.

Melissa Snider:

Around Springfield or?

Shareen Crawford:

Springfield and surrounding areas. Yeah. I think right now we've got roughly 30 to 35 vendors and we're just looking for a few more.

Melissa Snider:

There we go. How many do you have to get?

Shareen Crawford:

We would love to have at least 40. I think that's a good goal.

Melissa Snider:

So people can come out to shop, but also discover businesses, maybe vendors that they haven't encountered before.

Shareen Crawford:

Yeah, and just sit there, listen to live music, get some food. There's a kids craft table, you know, so the kids always have such a good time. We have tables and chairs set out. People dance, you know. It's fun.

Melissa Snider:

Absolutely. What kind of crafts do you have for the kids?

Shareen Crawford:

It kind of changes every year. Last year we did pumpkin painting. We haven't decided what we're going to do this year.

Melissa Snider:

That's fun.

Shareen Crawford:

So other than the face painting and things like that for the kids, we normally do some sort of craft table.

Melissa Snider:

Nice.

For those of you just joining us, you're listening to Community Voices, a production of NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS. I'm your co-host Melissa Snider in the studio with Chris Call and Shereen Crawford of BJ Grand Salon and Spa. We are talking about the Grand Market that will be held Sunday, October 4th at their Robbins Road location here in Springfield. So what have you heard from vendors or attendees about their experience at previous Grand Markets?

Shareen Crawford:

I've only heard positive. Yeah, it's been really good, well received. We try to make it very easy on them. We keep it very organized and clean, just quick and painless for them to become part of it.

Melissa Snider:

Absolutely.

Chris Call:

A lot of them are returning. Some of the availability we still have this year is because some of them moved out of the community over the past year. So we're filling those spots, but for the most part, they all return.

Melissa Snider:

Are there any vendors that tend to surprise people?

Shareen Crawford:

I mean, there's a good mix of vendors, I feel like, but nobody that's really shocking. We have Pasta Al Dente, so she makes these amazing pastas and sauces and sells them there. Like Chris said, handmade soaps and bath and body products. We have another boutique, mini donuts, charms, a charm bar.

Chris Call:

There's even something for your pet. Your Pet's Second Best Friend will be there this year with gourmet pet treats, dog treats, and some information about their pet sitting services they also offer.

Melissa Snider:

Are dogs allowed at the event?

Shareen Crawford:

Absolutely.

Melissa Snider:

Nice. What are your favorite features of the event?

Shareen Crawford:

I just like visiting with everybody. The staff and our clients that come, members of the community, just walking around saying hello. We're hoping for good weather. We've been blessed so far. But you can't ever predict it. And truly just walking around and visiting with everyone. I think that's my favorite part.

Melissa Snider:

Yeah.

Shareen Crawford:

So who doesn't like an outdoor event with great music?

Melissa Snider:

What's there not to love about that?

Shareen Crawford:

Right.

Melissa Snider:

What do you hope people take away from this event?

Shareen Crawford:

We just want them to come out, have fun, make it a family event and get a little shopping done. I hope they take away some of the goods that people in our community have spent time making.

Melissa Snider:

Yes, there's some talented people here in Springfield for sure.

Shareen Crawford:

Absolutely.

Melissa Snider:

Yeah.

What does an event like this say about small business and the creative community here in Springfield?

Chris Call:

Probably that we're here to support one another.

Melissa Snider:

Yeah.

Chris Call:

Help raise each other up.

Melissa Snider:

it kind of inspires each other.

Chris Call:

It just, there's a lot of us. So BJ Grand Salon and Spa is owned by Miss Shereen Crawford, who's sitting here right next to me. So we are a small business and we like to support other small businesses and just kind of help lift each other up and showcase one another. It's a good opportunity for the community to come to our salon and see our space and what we have to offer. And in return, introduce them to our friends, some of the talented friends that we have and show them what they're passionate about as well.

Melissa Snider:

Yeah, so you mentioned that she's the owner. Do you want to share what your position is at the salon?

Chris Call:

Oh, sure. I'm the media manager.

Melissa Snider:

Awesome. So you are taking care of biz. Both of you are taking care of biz.

Shareen Crawford:

She takes care of all of our advertising and social media. She's fabulous.

Melissa Snider:

Awesome. You're listening to Community Voices, a production of NPR Illinois. I'm your co-host, Melissa Snider, in the studio with Chris Call and Shereen Crawford of BJ Grand Salon and Spa. We are talking about the Grand Market happening Sunday, October 4th here in Springfield. For small business owners, makers, or artists who might be listening, is the grand market an opportunity for them to get involved in the future, or how could they get involved?

Shareen Crawford:

Yes, absolutely.

Chris Call:

Yeah, and we're still accepting vendor applications. If anyone is interested in joining our market this year, we do have a few opportunities available, not many, but a few. And if they wanted to check it out online, they could. They go to bjgrandsalon.com backslash grand. hyphen, market, hyphen, vendor.

Melissa Snider:

Awesome. What is the deadline to sign up as a vendor?

Shareen Crawford:

I would say we don't have a hard deadline. We're gonna, it just depends when we start working on the layout and we're typically pretty good about getting people in even the day before. I mean, we've never really put a cutoff date on it.

Chris Call:

I think it's part of the industry. We're used to working people in, so.

Melissa Snider:

Yeah, definitely.

Chris Call:

We don't say no too often.

Melissa Snider:

Yes, my mom has hair for a living, so I get it.

Shareen Crawford:

Yeah, so to answer that question, there is no end date. We'll take vendors up until the day before.

Melissa Snider:

Awesome, that's great. Tell us when and where people can experience this year's Grand Market.

Shareen Crawford:

Sure, it's Sunday, October 4th, 11 to 4, and it's at our West Salon, which is located at 3300 Robbins Road. So just behind Old Navy on the west side of town.

Melissa Snider:

Is there anything that people need to know before they come out?

Shareen Crawford:

No, come out ready to have fun.

Melissa Snider:

Awesome.

Shareen Crawford:

11 A.m. to 4 P.m.

Melissa Snider:

If people are looking for more information about attending the event, where can they go?

Chris Call:

Sure. So if they visit us on Facebook,

Shareen Crawford:

vendors will be spotlighted.

Melissa Snider:

Okay.

Chris Call:

It is an event that is pinned right to the top of our page, Grand Market. They'll be able to click on that, show that they're interested in attending, but they'll also be able to find all the information about our event there, including how to apply to be a vendor. We are also showcasing the vendors all month long in our stories on Facebook and Instagram, and we're available on Facebook and Instagram. If anybody ever wanted to shoot a message, they could.

Melissa Snider:

Okay, so give us the details of the event one more time, when, where, and all the good stuff.

Shareen Crawford:

Sure, 4th annual Grand Market at BJ Grand Salon and Spa, Sunday, October 4th from 11 to 4 at our West Salon. Tomes and Troves is coming. 2Minds Custom Designs, Foreverwear, Simply Crafted, Embellish by Arwa, Indulgences Design, Pam's Boutique, Pasta Al Dente, Red Wagon Craft Company, Tangents in Thyme, Johnnie O's, Gilded Whimsy, Uncovered to Discover, Be YOU-tiful, Celestial Cachet, Millennial Mamas, Beads of Love by Shannon, Inspira, Simply Sourdough, The Frosted Cookie, Your Pet's Second Best, Kennedy Sue, Artful Couture, Made by Lola, Honey Creek Farm, Color Analysis, Green Thoughts Garden. I think that's most of them.

Melissa Snider:

Sweet, sounds good. So you have multiple locations of BJ's Grand Salon.

Shareen Crawford:

We do, yes. We have the Robbins Road location, which is on the west side of town, and then South 6th Street, 3055 Professional Drive.

Melissa Snider:

Okay, and this Grand Market will be at the Robbins Road location.

Shareen Crawford:

Correct.

Melissa Snider:

BJ Grand Salon and Spa is holding their Grand Market. You can catch that October 4th, 11 A.m. to 4 P.m. Awesome. Well, once again, you're listening to Community Voices, a production of NPR Illinois. I'm your co-host, Melissa Snider, in the studio with Chris Call and Shereen Crawford of BJ Grand Salon and Spa. Ladies, thank you so much for coming in today and sharing your event with us.

Shareen Crawford:

Thank you. We appreciate you having us.

Melissa Snider:

Yes, thank you so much.

Shareen Crawford:

Have a good day.

Melissa Snider:

You too. Awesome.

Shareen Crawford:

Wonderful.

Chris Call:

Yeah, that was so fun.

Melissa Snider:

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Jeff Williams:

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Dialogue transcribed by Microsoft Speech Service, an AI feature of Microsoft Word. Reviewed by humans for readability and accuracy.