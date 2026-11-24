Illinois state agencies are preparing to respond to possible lead fallout from a controlled detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Army officials announced Tuesday that they plan to detonate nearly 10,000 pounds of lead azide at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the plant near Burlington, Iowa, about 10 miles across the Mississippi River from Illinois. The plan has been met with backlash from members of both political parties and the public, who have complained the Army has failed to appropriately communicate their plans and the risk of lead exposure to the public.

New forecasts released by the Army at a news conference at the plant on Tuesday show weather conditions are expected to spare Illinois from any lead fallout. Winds are predicted to be out of the northeast, which modeling by the Army shows will carry any lead to communities in Iowa and northeast Missouri.

"We don't believe that the public should be in a panic," Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle said. "We are very calm about this. We understand it to the best of our ability and we want to provide as much information as we can here today."

Read more: What to know about the Army's planned Wednesday detonation of lead explosives in Iowa

Though the Army's models show no effects in Illinois, U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, a Democrat from the Quad Cities, said residents immediately along the river in Hancock County should be cautious. Sorensen is a certified meteorologist who worked for TV stations in Rockford and the Quad Cities for decades before he was elected to Congress in 2022.

"When we look at a possible detonation on Wednesday, we still have that wind out of the north so that is going to put areas like Fort Madison (in Iowa) and far western Illinois into that zone," Sorensen said in a video on Tuesday on his social media. "Make sure you're following all precautions. Stay tuned to local trusted media — I know there is a lot of misinformation on the internet."

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency released a webpage with resources for Illinois residents and recommendations for people to follow.

With the explosion happening as many people travel for Thanksgiving, state health officials recommend people avoid the affected areas if possible and use air recirculation in cars when driving through the area.

Health officials say blood testing is the only way to evaluate exposure to lead and people concerned about being exposed should contact their doctor to decide whether they should be tested. Children under 6 and pregnant women are most vulnerable to lead. The Illinois Department of Public Health said it will provide more testing guidance if necessary after the detonation.

The state has also posted information for residents to file claims with the Army if livestock suffer health effects or property is damaged from the detonation.

"My constituents in Illinois, and indeed all Americans, deserve clear answers and accountability," U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, a Republican who represents potentially affected parts of Illinois, said in a statement Monday afternoon. "The lack of transparency and communication since this problem was first uncovered has been deeply disappointing. My colleagues and I will get to the bottom of what went wrong."

The detonation was originally planned for last Friday but postponed after public backlash and a lawsuit by Iowa environmental groups that sought to stop the detonation. A judge ruled Tuesday afternoon the Army could go ahead with their plans and Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said she trusts the Army's plan is the best choice.

Army explains

Though Army officials held townhalls in recent months in Middletown, the Iowa community of a little more than 300 residents where the plant is located, many people in the region who could be exposed to lead only became aware of the planned detonation days before Friday's planned detonation.

Army and other federal officials said they explored all options earlier this year to neutralize the deteriorating lead, but determined a controlled detonation was the only safe option as the risk of an uncontrolled explosion grew as winter approaches due to the stockpile becoming more unstable in cold weather.

"The controlled detonation is the only way to go and further inaction leads to potentially greatly increased results," said Major Gen. Eric Shirly, the commanding general of the Army Sustainment Command.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Director Rob Cekada explained the government stopped using lead azide, an explosive material the military used to make ordnances, 15 years ago because it is sensitive and hard to maintain. The nation's stockpile of lead azide was moved to Iowa in 2009 and some of the material was already more than 60 years old and deteriorating at the time.

When the Army reviewed the stored material in March, crystallization was happening outside the water and ethanol-filled barrels it was stored in, making it extremely sensitive, Cekada said. The mixture in the barrel was designed to keep the lead azide stable, but the crystals made it impossible to take the lid off the barrels and treat it.

Cekada said it is "just a matter of time when we have an uncontrolled detonation" because the crystals are highly sensitive to shocks and friction. Any movement or even significant temperature changes, especially freezing temperatures, could cause the lead azide to spontaneously explode.

Weather in the region has fluctuated significantly over the last week with temperatures approaching 70 degrees over the weekend, but snow in the forecast later Wednesday.

The Army has taken steps to insulate the bunkers to prevent spontaneous detonation and started developing plans to dispose of the material in April.

How it will happen

The stockpile is currently stored in two earth-covered concrete bunkers. The Army has constructed two story sand barriers and a mixture of water, foam and jell will be used to absorb as many particles as possible.

The Army will use a combination of C4 explosives, diesel and other charges to set off two detonations at the plant, causing loud noise and ground vibrations that the Army has warned could shatter windows in the town of Middletown.

"Our goal is to keep as much of it as we can here on our Iowa Army Ammunition Plant to prevent it from traveling," Telle said.

The detonation is being overseen by Col. Aaron Teller from the 71st Ordnance Group in Fort Carson, Colorado. He said the last detonation like this was in 1977 in Colorado with no mitigation, but 75% of the lead was contained to the site of the blast.

No amount of lead is safe for humans and the fallout forecast shows lead could settle on the ground across a narrow stretch of Iowa and northeast Missouri while it could remain airborne further into Missouri through Kirksville toward U.S. Route 36 about eight hours after the explosion.

The Army recommends people in the area remain inside or evacuate until the Army issues an all-clear message, but officials stressed they hope the forecast is a "worst case scenario." About 350 farms are in the path, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"We're taking advantage of tomorrow, Wednesday at 9 a.m., because the forecasted weather patterns are ideal to protect health and safety across the region," Telle said.

The forecast is different from previous versions on other days where the wind would've carried fallout into Illinois.

Several other federal agencies also have teams in place to assist residents.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has already deployed teams to the area, including in Illinois, to conduct sampling before, during and after the explosion. Officials said results will be shared with the public.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will help relocate residents within a 5-mile evacuation zone southeast of the plant beginning Tuesday. It also sent out cell phone alerts to residents in the region on Tuesday morning.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement it is prepared to assist the Iowa Department of Health.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, said in a statement the federal government should be doing more to prevent impacts to public health.

"If we can spend billions to wage war in Iran, (the Department of Defense) can afford to do everything it can to protect families in Iowa and Illinois from the explosion at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant," Durbin said. "I’m calling on DOD to position a public health emergency team ASAP to assess the risks of the Army’s detonation tomorrow."

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service that distributes state government coverage to hundreds of news outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

This article first appeared on Capitol News Illinois and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.