The U.S. Army is planning two controlled detonations of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The detonation is expected to produce a dust plume containing lead particles that may travel beyond the installation and settle on surrounding surfaces. IDPH is coordinating with IEPA and other state agencies to assess potential public health concerns and support local communities.

This webpage includes all Illinois specific updates and is designed to be a comprehensive resource for Illinois residents.

https://epa.illinois.gov/iowa-plant-updates.html