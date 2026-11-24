All clear given after an anhydrous ammonia leak in Chatham, and the U.S. Army explosion back on in Iowa | First Listen
- A traffic accident in Chatham on Monday evening caused a large anhydrous ammonia leak that led to a shelter in place order
- A federal appeals court declined Monday to block the U.S. Army from detonating five tons of explosives in Iowa
- Education plays a key role in keeping young people out of the criminal justice system
- The families of dozens of veterans who died as a result of a localized COVID-19 outbreak are still embroiled in a legal battle with state