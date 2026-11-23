Lincoln Land Community College celebrated its expanded welding lab with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, Nov. 23. The remodeled space doubles program capacity to help meet workforce needs across central Illinois.

LLCC President Curt Oldfield, Ed.D., told elected officials, community leaders and industry partners gathered for the event that the expanded training lab creates opportunities for students and employers alike. “As part of LLCC’s Workforce Institute, the welding program exemplifies our commitment to providing high-quality, career-focused education. The lab expands opportunities for students to gain skills and credentials that lead to rewarding careers. It also represents opportunities for local employers who depend on a highly skilled workforce to keep their businesses growing and competitive.”

“This newly renovated welding lab represents an important investment in the future of our workforce here in central Illinois,” said Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski. “Not every student needs or wants a traditional four-year degree — by providing access to modern equipment, hands-on experience and quality training, we’re helping students build lasting, good-paying careers while ensuring local employers have the skilled workforce they need to grow and succeed. I’m proud to celebrate this milestone with Lincoln Land Community College and look forward to seeing the opportunities this facility creates for students and our broader community.”

“Today’s employers expect graduates to enter the workforce with hands-on experience, technical expertise and the ability to contribute from day one,” said Rep. Wayne Rosenthal, chair of the LLCC Board of Trustees. “This new lab reflects current industry standards and helps ensure students receive training aligned with workforce needs.”

The remodeled space features larger welding bays and upgraded ventilation and improved lighting. The expansion also includes four welding bays that provide employers opportunities for customized training and that program alumni can use to brush up on their skills as they prepare for a new job or a skills test.

“This room was built for many hands,” said Jon Brandenburg, program director for LLCC Welding. “It serves the students who learn here, the employers who hire them and the graduates who return. In the end, this was never about a room. It is about an environment where learning is not only possible but encouraged for every student who walks through these doors.”

“I have learned so many new things while being in the new lab,” said LLCC Welding student Sydney Horn. “I have no doubt my classmates and I will succeed when we graduate.”

Funding from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Energy Transition Community Grant helped support the welding lab expansion.

More information on LLCC Welding and other programs in the Workforce Institute at LLCC is available at www.llcc.edu/workforce.