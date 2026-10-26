LLCC Police Department welcomes campus outreach and therapy dog

The Lincoln Land Community College Police Department officially welcomes its newest “pawfficer” today as Everest, the college’s outreach and therapy dog, was sworn into service during a special ceremony on campus.

During the event, LLCC Police Chief Chris Russell administered the oath of office, asking Everest to “solemnly swear to provide both students and staff with comfort and to lower stress and anxiety, to be an ambassador for the police department in their outreach to students and to help build better relationships and increase the overall quality of life at Lincoln Land Community College.”

Everest accepted the responsibility, sealing the agreement with his pawprint signature. He then received a warm welcome from students and employees gathered for the occasion.

LLCC Everest with handlers, Officer Tammy Baehr, LLCC PD; Officer Kenny Kissel, LLCC PD; Dr. Curt Oldfield, LLCC President

LLCC President Dr. Curt Oldfield led the ceremony and highlighted the important role therapy dogs play in supporting student wellbeing and fostering campus connections.

“Creating a welcoming, supportive environment for our students is central to who we are as a college,” said Dr. Oldfield. “Everest has already been spreading joy among our students, faculty and staff, bringing comfort to people during both everyday moments and challenging times. We’re excited to officially welcome him to the LLCC family and look forward to the positive impact he’ll have on our college community.”

“I am confident Everest will be as popular with students and staff as his predecessor,” said Russell.

Pawfficer Ember retired in August after three years of dedicated service to the college.

Everest is sponsored by West Lake Animal Hospital and Pup E. Tails Pet Grooming.