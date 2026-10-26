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A plan to close four correctional centers in Illinois is drawing strong opposition | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 26, 2026 at 6:13 AM CDT
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  • Critics cite concerns about future upkeep of the facilities and the approach to incarceration for young and low-level offenders
  • Nearly 200,000 students are attending Illinois public universities this fall
  • An Illinois state lawmaker says she plans to fix a major shortcoming in a law that is failing families
  • The Trump administration has granted air pollution exemptions to dozens of industrial plans across the Midwest
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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