A plan to close four correctional centers in Illinois is drawing strong opposition | First Listen
- Critics cite concerns about future upkeep of the facilities and the approach to incarceration for young and low-level offenders
- Nearly 200,000 students are attending Illinois public universities this fall
- An Illinois state lawmaker says she plans to fix a major shortcoming in a law that is failing families
- The Trump administration has granted air pollution exemptions to dozens of industrial plans across the Midwest