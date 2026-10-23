State Week: Can we believe the polls?

With Election Day fast approaching, voters are being inundated with polls. The numbers try to gauge voter support. But polling has come under fire in recent years as political results have sometimes been at odds with the surveys.

How should we view polling and what are the limits?

Voters have also weighed in about the top issues on their minds this cycle. We discuss what they're saying and concerns about election security.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Research Director for the

University of Illinois Springfield Center for State Policy and Leadership A. J. Simmons.