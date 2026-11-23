The Flying Salukis, SIU’s competitive aviation team, defended their regional title last month, extending their winning streak to 15 years.

The 2026 National Intercollegiate Flying Association Region VIII SAFECON competition took place in late October at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

This year’s competition tested the team’s young pilots after many of the seniors who led the team’s successful 2024-2025 season graduated. Nearly half of the current team is made up of freshmen, but that hasn’t stopped them from reaching for new heights.

“We have to take those people under our wing and develop them,” senior captain Thomas Nguyen said. “We want to do better than we did last year.”

The regional victory earned the team a spot in the National NIFA competition in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, in the spring of 2027. NIFA’s SAFECON is the highest level of collegiate aviation competition in the nation. The Flying Salukis are 10-time national champions.

“There is a level of pressure because there’s an expectation,” freshman team member Ethan Wildman said. “It’s a good expectation because it forces you to try harder.”

The Daily Egyptian and Southern Illinois Source spent time with the team this fall documenting the hard work behind the Flying Salukis’ success.

Staff Photographer Brylee Williams can be reached at bwilliams@dailyegyptian.com and on Instagram @bryleemacmedia

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