Deb Weakley and Child Abuse Prevention at the Mini O'Beirne Crisis Nursery Children's Holiday Store. This event opens Fri., Nov. 27 at White Oaks Mall. Crisis care is provided free of charge to any family in need.

The Mini O’Beirne Crisis Nursery is located in Springfield’s Historic Enos Park

Here is some information from the

miniobeirne.org website:

Mini O'Beirne Crisis Nursery

​MOCN opened its doors to the Springfield, IL community and surrounding areas in 1989. The mission was to prevent child abuse and neglect by providing free, 24-hour emergency childcare to families in need. This mission is what continues to drive the work we do over 37 years later.

Crisis Nursery Services

Crisis care is provided free of charge to any family in need. There are no income requirements. Care is provided for children ages Newborn to age 6. Children may stay for a few hours or overnight, depending upon the need. Our staff works with the caregivers to determine the nature of the crisis and the care needed to keep children safe and happy.

Family Support Services

Family support services are free of charge to all caregivers. Our specialists are trained to assist in deescalating crisis situations, providing supportive connections, and referring to community resources. Parenting education classes, groups and activity nights are also offered.

Basic Needs Pantry

The Basic Needs Pantry is open daily 8am-dark at the side door of the Nursery. Items offered are diapers, wipes, formula and other childcare items as available. There is no charge for these items. Individuals are asked to limit requests to one time per month and to bring an ID for verification.

Transcript Pending