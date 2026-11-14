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Cheryl Hahn, Mike Tyson, and Gerald Lott, Give Us Poignant Perspective on Being Peer Professionals

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Jeff C. Williams
Published November 14, 2026 at 2:52 PM CST
Cheryl Hahn (second from right); President of the Illinois Alliance of Peer Professionals, along with Mike Tyson (second from left) and Gerald Lott (left); each with the National Peer Recovery Alliance. All stop by the NPR Illinois studio to speak with Jeff Williams (right), to give us poignant perspectives before a Community Forum for Peer Professionals. Illinois State Library - National Recovery Month - September.
Melissa Snider
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IAPP, NPRA, NPR Illinois
Cheryl Hahn (second from right); President of the Illinois Alliance of Peer Professionals, along with Mike Tyson (second from left) and Gerald Lott (left); each with the National Peer Recovery Alliance. All stop by the NPR Illinois studio to speak with Jeff Williams (right), to give us poignant perspectives before a Community Forum for Peer Professionals. Illinois State Library - National Recovery Month - September.

Cheryl Hahn (second from right); President of the Illinois Alliance of Peer Professionals, along with Mike Tyson (second from left) and Gerald Lott (left); each with the National Peer Recovery Alliance. All stop by the NPR Illinois studio to speak with Jeff Williams (right), to give us poignant perspectives before a Community Forum for Peer Professionals. Illinois State Library - National Recovery Month - September.

Transcript pending
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Arts & Life UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership (CSPL)
Jeff C. Williams
Jeff C. Williams joined NPR Illinois in February of 2026.
See stories by Jeff C. Williams
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