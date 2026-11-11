Elizabeth Bailey and Her Journey That Leads Us to the Legends Project and Studio Bliss Photography

From Dekalb, to Springfield. Photography has long inspired Elizabeth Bailey. This Journey from teaching to shooting pictures, led her to start Studio Bliss Photography; along with the Legends Project.

From Elizabeth's Studio Bliss Photography website:

Your Story.

Your Style.

What if unforgettable photographs were only the beginning?What if the experience of creating them left you feeling so comfortable, so confident, and so completely yourself that the photographs simply become the proof?

That kind of confidence doesn’t happen by chance. It comes from feeling seen, understood, and thoughtfully cared for from the very beginning.

Fostering genuine connection with my clients is at the heart of what I do, so that together, we can create photographs that feel like you, capture what matters most, and are unmistakably yours.

Transcript pending