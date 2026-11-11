Scheels Sports Park will take some time to fulfill its economic promise | First Listen
- Scheels Sports Park General Manager Brandon Doherty says organizers book months ahead and since the park is new, it will take some time to get on many organizations schedule
- Grocery stores and gas stations that accept SNAP are required more perishable foods and variety under a new federal rule
- A former Illinois Department of Corrections worker has been sentenced for stealing more the $120,000 from the state
- Illinois Republicans are thinking about what to do next after an election that saw candidates lose by significant margins throughout the state