Deadline extended to apply for Sangamon County Mental Health Board vacancy

The Sangamon County Mental Health Board has extended the application deadline for the vacant board position to Monday, Nov. 30, at 5 p.m.

According to a news release "residents of Sangamon County’s rural communities are especially encouraged to apply, as representation from across the county will help ensure the board considers the needs and perspectives of all residents."

Individuals applying to serve on the board should be aware of statutory restrictions related to eligibility and potential conflicts of interest. Per Illinois State Statute, no member of a Mental Health Board may be a board member, employee, or any other individual receiving compensation from any facility or service operating under a contract with the Mental Health Board. (405 ILCS 20/3a). As such, any entity that expects to receive funding from revenue generated by the new tax must avoid placing any affiliated individuals on the board that could create a conflict with the statute."

Those interested can submit an application by providing a resume, a letter of interest, and any supporting documents, such as letters of recommendation, via email to County@SangamonIL.gov, or in person at the Sangamon County Board Office, 200 S. Ninth St., 2nd Floor, Springfield, IL 62701.

Interviews with finalists could occur between Dec. 1-4, with a potential appointment to the Mental Health Board at the Dec. 8 Sangamon County Board meeting.