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A judge dismisses a lawsuit over Sangamon County's first hyperscale data center | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 10, 2026 at 6:23 AM CST
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  • The plaintiffs argued the county board failed to consider concerns about noise and use of water and electricity
  • The resolution before the Sangamon County Board tonight would prohibit restaurants and other food establishments from putting plasticware in to-go orders unless requested
  • The Sangamon County Mental Health Board has extended the application deadline for its vacant board position
  • A central Illinois Democratic leader says all across the country, his party benefited from frustration with Republicans and President Trump
  • Democrats flipped a seat in the Illinois state legislature in the Metro East and are leading in another
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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