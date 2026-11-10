A judge dismisses a lawsuit over Sangamon County's first hyperscale data center | First Listen
- The plaintiffs argued the county board failed to consider concerns about noise and use of water and electricity
- The resolution before the Sangamon County Board tonight would prohibit restaurants and other food establishments from putting plasticware in to-go orders unless requested
- The Sangamon County Mental Health Board has extended the application deadline for its vacant board position
- A central Illinois Democratic leader says all across the country, his party benefited from frustration with Republicans and President Trump
- Democrats flipped a seat in the Illinois state legislature in the Metro East and are leading in another