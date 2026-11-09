Governor JB Pritzker has appealed FEMA's decision denying disaster aid | First Listen
- The governor wants the new Democrat-controlled Congress to ensure FEMA doesn't make decisions about disaster relief based on political leanings
- SMTD has acquired 25 acres to build a new off-street secondary hub
- Enrollment at Illinois public universities is at its highest level in 10 years
- Groups representing farmers and solar installers are suing the USDA after significant changes to the Rural Energy for America Program