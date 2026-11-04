A Free Screening of AFTER IKE a Journey That Changed America will be shown at the ALPLM Union Theater

"AFTER IKE: A Journey That Changed America" will be shown at the ALPLM Union Theater on Friday, November 13. Lana Wildman and Laura Richter bring us information on this free special screening. This will be showing one week before Lana opens the Route 66 Independent Film Festival, at the Hoogland Center for the Arts.

From the ALPLM website:

As part of the 25th Anniversary of the Route 66 Film Festival, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is honored to collaborate with the festival to present a special screening of the documentary, “After Ike.”

Join us on Friday evening, November 13, in the ALPLM Union Theater, as "After Ike” retraces Lt. Col. Dwight D. Eisenhower's pivotal 3,251-mile journey from Washington to San Francisco along the Lincoln Highway in 1919. This experience shaped his vision for U.S. highways that profoundly impacted small-town America and communities of color. The 60-minute film delves into the convoy's challenges and transformative effects.

This special screening is free to attend but advance registration is required. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with a welcome reception. Film begins at 7:00 p.m. A Q&A session with the filmmakers will follow immediately after the screening.

ABOUT THE FILMMAKERS

Dr. Gregory F. Maassen is a multimedia, strategic digital marketing, videographer, and award-winning filmmaker with over 23 years of international experience with the IFC/World Bank and USAID. He has a master's in TV and Film Production from American University, Washington DC. He founded Wandel Guides LLC, the documentary's production company. He is a Fulbright scholar with a Ph.D. in business administration and a keen interest in automotive travel history. In 2022, Gregory embarked on a 4,685-mile cycling journey, tracing the 1919 convoy's route with an e-bike. Over four months, he raised nearly $180,000 for charity and filmed segments for "After Ike," following in Eisenhower's "footsteps."

Michael S. Owen is a retired US Ambassador. During his 30 years as a Foreign Service Officer, he worked in numerous countries across Africa and Asia. Now that he’s back home, he enjoys traveling around the United States and has driven over the Lincoln Highway several times. He has published several stories in literary journals. The documentary is based on Michael’s book After Ike, which details the Transcontinental Military Motor Convoy and its role in Eisenhower’s later thinking regarding mobility in the United States.

Transcript pending

